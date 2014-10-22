FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verizon sets price talk on three-part dollar bond, drops five-year tranche
October 22, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Verizon sets price talk on three-part dollar bond, drops five-year tranche

Danielle Robinson

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (IFR) - Verizon has set official guidance on its three-part dollar bond that is 10bp-15bp tighter than initial price thoughts and has dropped an initially announced five-year tranche.

Price guidance on the seven-year is 120bp area over Treasuries from initial price talk of 130-135bp; 140bp area for the 10-year (IPTs 150-155bp) and 150bp area for the 20-year (IPTs 160-165bp). Area is plus or minus 5bp.

Active bookrunners JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo plan to price the bond today. (Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

