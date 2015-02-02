Verizon close to deals to sell over $10 bln in assets - WSJ

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc is nearing deals to sell more than $10 billion in assets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The planned sales include cellphone towers and parts of its landline phone business, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/1Akj7ct)

Different buyers are involved in the deals, which could be announced late this week, the WSJ added.

A Verizon spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)