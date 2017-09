WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc is optimistic the Federal Communications Commission will make the “right” decision in legislating rules to regulate how Internet service providers manage their Web traffic, the company’s chief financial officer told investors at a conference on Wednesday.

“I think the independent agency of the FCC will make the right decision,” Fran Shammo said. (Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)