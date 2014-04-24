FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

Verizon reports higher revenue after Vodafone deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday its quarterly revenue rose 4.8 percent after its acquisition of Vodafone’s 45 percent share in their prior joint venture for $130 billion gave the company access to greater amounts of cash flow.

The No. 1 U.S. mobile provider earned $5.98 billion, or $1.15 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with $4.86 billion, or 68 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose to $30.8 billion.

Reporting By Marina Lopes

