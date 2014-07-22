FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Verizon revenue rises on strong wireless subscriber additions
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2014 / 10:50 AM / 3 years ago

Verizon revenue rises on strong wireless subscriber additions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc, the largest U.S. wireless telecoms company, reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue as its postpaid wireless subscriber additions rose 53 percent.

However, net income fell to $4.3 billion, or $1.01 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $5.2 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier, as interest expenses jumped.

Verizon’s operating revenue rose to $31.48 billion from $29.79 billion a year earlier.

The company said earlier this month that it net added over 1.4 million wireless postpaid subscribers in the second quarter. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.