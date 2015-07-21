REFILE-Verizon revenue rises as more subscribers sign up

(Corrects dateline to July 21 from July 20)

July 21 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc, the biggest U.S. wireless service provider, reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added 1.1 million postpaid wireless subscribers ahead of the launch its online video service.

Net income attributable to Verizon was $4.23 billion, or $1.04 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $4.21 billion, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $32.22 billion from $31.48 billion. (Reporting By Devika Krishna Kumar and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)