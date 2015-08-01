FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Verizon workers in U.S. East could strike on Sunday -media
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2015 / 10:49 PM / 2 years ago

Verizon workers in U.S. East could strike on Sunday -media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Thousands of Verizon Communications Inc workers on the U.S. East Coast were poised to strike on Sunday after the company failed to reach agreement with unions as contract negotiations went to the wire, U.S. media reported on Saturday.

The largest U.S. wireless service provider said on Friday there was little progress in negotiations ahead of Saturday’s expiry of contracts covering almost 40,000 wireline service workers in nine eastern states and Washington, D.C.

The negotiations are continuing, Verizon spokesman Richard Young said on Saturday, according to Bloomberg.

Employees of the wireline business represented by trade unions Communications Workers of America (CWA) and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) last week voted to go on strike, if needed.

Verizon said on Friday it is ready in the event of a work stoppage.

The company’s wireline business includes FiOS Internet, telephone and TV services.

Verizon’s plans to cut costs by controlling healthcare and pension-related benefits over a three-year period are at the center of union negotiations.

The company on Friday asked the unions to work with it to make changes to its healthcare and pension benefits, ones that it says would help it compete better in the market. (Writing by Alden Bentley; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.