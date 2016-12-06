FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
December 6, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 9 months ago

Verizon to sell data centers to Equinix for $3.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, has agreed to sell 29 data centers to Equinix Inc for $3.6 billion.

The data centers being sold are located in 15 metro areas, including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Bogota and Sao Paulo.

The sale represents Verizon's efforts to streamline its business and follows the divestment last year of a chunk of its landline business and a portfolio of wireless towers. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

