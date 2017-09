NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc quarterly earnings and revenue rose on strong wireless subscriber growth at its Verizon Wireless venture with Vodafone Group Plc.

Verizon said on Thursday that its earnings per share rose to 78 cents from 64 cents in the year-ago quarter. Operating revenue rose 4.3 percent to $29.8 billion. Wall Street had expected $29.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.