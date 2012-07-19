Verizon results rise, subscriber adds top estimates

July 19 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc posted an increase in quarterly revenue on Thursday and new subscriber additions better than Wall Street expectations.

Its Verizon Wireless venture with Vodafone Group Plc added 888,000 net new subscribers in the quarter compared with the average expectation for about 666,000 from seven analysts.

Verizon’s second-quarter profit rose to $1.83 billion or 64 cents per share from $1.61 billion, or 57 cents per share in the same quarter the year before. Revenue rose to $28.55 billion from $27.54 billion and compared with analyst estimates of $28.558 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.