Verizon posts $1.93 bln loss on pension liabilities, superstorm

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc posted a $1.93 billion quarterly loss due to pension liabilities and storm-related charges that offset strength in its wireless business.

The telephone company reported a loss of $1.48 per share, compared with a loss of 71 cents per share a year earlier, when it posted a loss of about $212 million.

Revenue rose 4.5 percent to $30.05 billion, compared with Wall Street expectations for $29.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Verizon Wireless, the company’s mobile venture with Vodafone Group Plc, is the biggest U.S. mobile service provider.