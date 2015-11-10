FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verizon CFO says reports on enterprise assets sales "speculative"
November 10, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Verizon CFO says reports on enterprise assets sales "speculative"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc’s CFO Fran Shammo said on Tuesday that media reports saying that the wireless provider is looking to to sell some assets from its enterprise business unit were “speculative” and that the company will continue supporting enterprise customers.

Such reports are “conjecture,” Shammo said, speaking at the 2015 Wells Fargo technology, media and telecom conference in New York. “There’s no foundation behind these comments.”

Reuters reported on Friday that Verizon is exploring a sale of its enterprise assets which could be worth as much as $10 billion, including the business formerly known as MCI, which provides landline and Internet services for large business customers, as well as Terremark, its data center unit.

“This is part of our portfolio and we will continue to support our enterprise customers,” Shammo said. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

