Verizon CFO sees no improvement in 2014 enterprise sector

BARCELONA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications <VZ.N does not expect to see any improvement in the enterprise sector next year because companies are held back by uncertainty over changes to tax laws.

“The good news is that the macro enviro is not getting worse, but not getting better,” Chief Finance Officer Fran Shammo told a Morgan Stanley conference in Barcelona.

“In the U.S. we still have too much uncertainty around what tax reform looks like so until companies know what that looks like they are not investing.”