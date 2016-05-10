FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verizon and ESPN reach settlement in Fios pay-TV lawsuit
May 10, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

Verizon and ESPN reach settlement in Fios pay-TV lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it has reached a settlement with ESPN in a lawsuit over its Fios pay-TV offering.

The terms of the settlement will not be disclosed, the companies said in a statement. Walt Disney Co’s ESPN sued Verizon in April last year for breach of contract after the telecom company launched its Fios Custom TV plan that repackaged the traditional pay-TV bundle and moved the some channels into optional genre-specific add-on packs. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

