Verizon and ESPN reach settlement in Fios pay-TV lawsuit

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it has reached a settlement with ESPN in a lawsuit over its Fios pay-TV offering.

The terms of the settlement will not be disclosed, the companies said in a statement. Walt Disney Co’s ESPN sued Verizon in April last year for breach of contract after the telecom company launched its Fios Custom TV plan that repackaged the traditional pay-TV bundle and moved the some channels into optional genre-specific add-on packs. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)