April 23, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

Disney not running ads promoting FiOS Custom TV in NY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday that Walt Disney Co is not running ads promoting the wireless carrier’s recently launched Fios Custom TV service on its channels in the New York market.

Disney, Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal and 21st Century Fox have said Verizon’s FIOS TV, which launched on Sunday and offers slimmer TV bundles, violates existing agreements.

Disney is refusing to run the Custom TV ads on all properties such as ESPN and ABC in New York, a Verizon representative said. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Ted Botha)

