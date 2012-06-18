FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Verizon cuts 150 mbps fee in half, beating rivals
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 4:01 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Verizon cuts 150 mbps fee in half, beating rivals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications is halving the price of its fastest Internet speed as it introduces a service that has double the speed, amping up competition with its cable arch rivals such as Comcast Corp , Time Warner Cable and Cablevision Systems Corp.

Verizon said it has cut the price of its 150 megabits-per-second service to $99.99 a month from $209.99, bringing it in line with pricing for its rivals’ fastest speeds.

Verizon also said on Monday it will charge $209.99 a month for a new 300 megabits per second (mbps) service, or $204.99 for users with a two-year contract, starting today.

This compares with No. 1 rival Comcast’s fastest service, which costs $200 a month for speeds of 105 mbps and rival Cablevision’s speediest offering which is $104.95 for 101 mbps.

Arturo Picicci, Verizon’s director of product management said consumers are craving more and more bandwidth as they connect more devices such as tablets and smartphones on top of traditional computers inside their homes.

As a result the company wanted to make its second-fastest speed more affordable.

“We’re bringing 150 mbps more to the mainstream,” Picicci told Reuters. “Cable cannot touch us here.”

The telephone company competes with cable operators for television and telephone customers as well as Internet users with bundled offering all those services together.

The increasing popularity of services such as video streaming and video games will also help demand, the executive said. “We’re expecting that 80 percent of customers will want more than 15 megabits per second,” said Picicci referring to Verizon’s slowest FiOS service speed.

According to Verizon, it would take 2.2 minutes to download a two-hour high-definition video file over a 300 mbps connection compared with a download time of 44.4 minutes for a 15 mbps service.

Verizon had 5 million FiOS Internet customers at the end of the first quarter and 4.4 million FiOS TV customers, making it the seventh-biggest U.S. pay TV service.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.