Verizon posts earnings, revenue increase

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc posted higher quarterly earnings and revenue that grew 4.6 percent as it added new mobile subscribers.

Its mobile affiliate, Verizon Wireless, added 501,000 contract customers in the quarter compared with the average expectation for just over 511,000 from five analysts polled by Reuters.

Earnings rose to $1.69 billion, or 59 cents per share compared with $1.44 billion, or 51 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue rose to $28.24 billion from $26.99 billion.