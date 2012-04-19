FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Verizon posts earnings, revenue increase
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 11:45 AM / 5 years ago

Verizon posts earnings, revenue increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc posted higher quarterly earnings and revenue that grew 4.6 percent as it added new mobile subscribers.

Its mobile affiliate, Verizon Wireless, added 501,000 contract customers in the quarter compared with the average expectation for just over 511,000 from five analysts polled by Reuters.

Earnings rose to $1.69 billion, or 59 cents per share compared with $1.44 billion, or 51 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue rose to $28.24 billion from $26.99 billion.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.