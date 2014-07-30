FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US regulator questions Verizon plan to slow data speeds for some
#Market News
July 30, 2014 / 8:12 PM / 3 years ago

US regulator questions Verizon plan to slow data speeds for some

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is “deeply troubled” by Verizon Communications Inc’s recent announcement that high-speed wireless customers who subscribe to legacy unlimited data plans might experience slower speeds starting Oct. 1.

“I am deeply troubled by your July 25, 2014 announcement that Verizon Wireless intends to slow down some customers’ data speeds on your 4G LTE network starting in October 2014,” Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler wrote Verizon Wireless President and CEO Daniel Mead on Wednesday.

“It is disturbing to me that Verizon Wireless would base its ‘network management’ on distinctions among its customers’ data plans, rather than on network architecture or technology.” (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

