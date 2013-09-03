RLPC: Verizon details pricing on $61B bridge loan

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Pricing details have emerged on the $61 billion, 364-day bridge loan backing Verizon Communications Inc’s $130 billion acquisition of the 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless that it does not already own from Vodafone Group Plc, according to a filing.

The bridge loan includes a $12 billion bridge to term loans portion and a $49 billion bridge to bonds.

JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays are joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners on the financing, which was underwritten equally among the four banks and backs the cash portion of the acquisition. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are global coordinators of the financing. JP Morgan is the administrative agent.

Each bank contributed $3 billion to the tranche A and $12.25 billion to the tranche B.

The company will pay 150bp over Libor if it draws on its new $61 billion bridge loan, banking sources said. If the facility remains undrawn, the company will pay a commitment fee of 10bp. Drawn pricing is based on current ratings of Baa1/BBB+.

Pricing is based on the company’s ratings. If the company’s ratings rise to A3/A-, the company would pay 125bp over Libor on drawn portions of the loan. If ratings fall below Baa2/BBB, drawn pricing would rise to 200bp over Libor.

The loans pay a 10bp ticking fee while undrawn.

The maturity of the $25 billion in loans can be extended past the maturity date subject to lender approval.

As previously reported, the four banks have started talking to Verizon’s other senior relationship banks that are expected to become co-arrangers of the giant bridge loan. Some of the bridge loan may also be sold to relationship banks in general syndication.

General syndication of the $2 billion revolving credit is expected to launch next week. The $12 billion term loans will be split evenly between a three-year loan and a five-year loan, sources said.

Verizon’s existing $6.2 billion, four-year revolving credit will remain in place.

The $61 billion bridge loan will be refinanced with a permanent capital structure consisting of $49 billion of corporate bonds and $14 billion of loans, including a $2 billion revolving credit and $12 billion of term loans.

Some of the $61 billion bridge loan may be drawn and funded as Verizon may be unable to issue the full $49 billion of bonds by the first quarter of 2014, when the underlying acquisition is expected to close due to the size of the deal.

Verizon said on Monday that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Vodafone Group Plc to acquire Vodafone’s U.S. group with the principal asset of 45 percent of Verizon Wireless. The purchase consideration of $130 billion consists of a combination of cash, Verizon common stock and other items.

Verizon will pay Vodafone $58.9 billion in cash.