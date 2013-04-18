FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verizon posts higher quarterly revenue on subscriber growth
April 18, 2013 / 11:40 AM / 4 years ago

Verizon posts higher quarterly revenue on subscriber growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc posted higher quarterly revenue on Thursday, driven by growth in its wireless business.

Verizon Wireless, its venture with Vodafone Group Plc , added 677,000 retail subscribers in the quarter, above Wall Street expectations for about 634,000, according to eight analysts contacted by Reuters.

Verizon earnings rose to $1.95 billion or 68 cents per share compared with $1.69 billion or 59 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue rose to $29.42 billion from $28.24 billion and compared with Wall Street estimates of $29.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

