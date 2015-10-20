FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verizon's quarterly revenue rises 5 pct
October 20, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Verizon's quarterly revenue rises 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Verizon Communication Inc, the largest U.S. wireless service provider, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as heavy promotions helped attract postpaid subscribers.

The net income attributable to the company rose to $4.04 billion, or 99 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $3.70 billion, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose to $33.16 billion from $31.59 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

