FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Verizon revenue rises 3.2 pct
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2016 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

Verizon revenue rises 3.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers, reported a 3.2 percent increase in quarterly revenue as heavy promotions helped it to check customer defections.

The company’s operating revenue rose to $34.25 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $33.19 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Verizon was $5.39 billion, or $1.32 per share, compared with a loss of $2.23 billion, or $0.54 per share. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.