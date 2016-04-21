Verizon's quarterly revenue rises 0.6 percent

April 21 (Reuters) - Verizon Communication Inc reported 0.6 percent rise in total operating revenue as heavy promotions helped the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier attract more postpaid subscribers.

Total operating revenue rose to $32.17 billion from $31.98 billion.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $4.31 billion, or $1.06 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $4.22 billion, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R; Additional reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)