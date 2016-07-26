FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verizon reports 5.3 pct fall in revenue
July 26, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Verizon reports 5.3 pct fall in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers, reported a 5.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue as more customers opted for cheaper plans.

The company, which suffered a six-week long strike by 40,000 wireline workers during the second quarter, said net income attributable to Verizon fell to $702 million, or 17 cents per share, from $4.23 billion, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue fell to $30.53 billion from $32.22 billion.

Verizon said on Monday it would buy Yahoo Inc’s core internet properties for $4.83 billion in cash to expand its digital advertising and media business. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

