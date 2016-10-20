FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Verizon reports 6.7 pct fall in 3rd-qtr revenue
October 20, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

Verizon reports 6.7 pct fall in 3rd-qtr revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier that has agreed to buy Yahoo Inc's core business, reported a 6.7 percent drop in quarterly revenue on Thursday as it discounted heavily to attract subscribers.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $3.62 billion, or 89 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $4.04 billion, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue fell to $30.94 billion from $33.16 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
