Verizon reports 6.7 pct fall in 3rd-qtr revenue

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier that has agreed to buy Yahoo Inc's core business, reported a 6.7 percent drop in quarterly revenue on Thursday as it discounted heavily to attract subscribers.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $3.62 billion, or 89 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $4.04 billion, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue fell to $30.94 billion from $33.16 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)