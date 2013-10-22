Verizon hires prominent exec from EMC's security division

BOSTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc has hired a prominent executive away from EMC Corp’s RSA security division as the carrier looks to expand offerings of services to help businesses protect data and fight cyber attacks.

The telecommunications company said on Tuesday it has hired RSA Chief Information Security Officer Eddie Schwartz to lead Verizon’s corporate security and cyberintelligence practice.

Schwartz, 53, rose to prominence after RSA hired him as its chief information security officer in 2011, charging him with bolstering security at the firm following an embarrassing cyber attack that resulted in the theft of some of the company’s key intellectual property.

Hackers used information stolen in that attack to launch attacks on other firms including defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp. It was one of the most high-profile breaches of data at a security company.

RSA spokesman Kevin Kempskie said that Schwartz would be missed.

“Eddie had an important, positive and enduring impact during his tenure at RSA,” Kempskie said.

RSA has yet to name a replacement for Schwartz, but Kempskie said that EMC’s Chief Security Officer Dave Martin would oversee security at RSA in the interim.

Telecommunications carriers and other technology firms are looking to expand security product offerings as businesses increasingly move data to the cloud and mobile devices, placing new demands on securing that information.

Deutsche Telekom AG and Qualcomm Inc earlier this month invested in the San Francisco mobile security startup Lookout. IBM Corp last month purchased security firm Trusteer in a deal valued at nearly $1 billion.