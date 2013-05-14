FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2013 / 3:40 PM / in 4 years

Verizon sees lean Verizon Wireless dividend conserving cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - Verizon Wireless dividend payments may be lean going forward as the venture of Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc conserves cash to pay down debt and prepare for a spectrum auction, a top Verizon Communications executive said on Tuesday.

Verizon Chief Financial Officer Fran Shammo told analysts during an investor conference the wireless venture would use cash to pay down $5 billion in debt due at the end of this year and early next year.

It also plans to prepare for a U.S. auction of wireless airwaves that could take place as soon as 2014, Shammo said. He spoke a day after Verizon Wireless announced a $7 billion dividend that compared to $18.5 billion of payouts made in two installments in 2012.

