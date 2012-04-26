US lawmakers seek scrutiny of Verizon spectrum plan

* Verizon says it will sell 700 MHz airwaves

* Lawmakers concerned about regional carriers, roaming

* Transactions worth $3.9 billion

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Two leading Democratic lawmakers o n T hursday sought a hearing on Verizon Wireless’ plan to buy about $3.9 billion worth of wireless airwaves from cable companies, saying they want to hear about how the proposal would affect regional carriers.

Representatives Henry Waxman, the top Democrat on the Energy and Commerce Committee, and Anna Eshoo, the top Democrat on a communications subcommittee, urged the Republican chairmen of those panels to hold a hearing on the matter.

Opponents of the deal say they are worried that Verizon would use the market clout it acquires from the deal to overcharge its smaller rivals in roaming deals.

Verizon Wireless, the biggest U.S. mobile provider, announced the deal in December with the cable providers, including Comcast and Time Warner Cable.

The deal would give Verizon more spectrum to support increased consumer demand for videos and other data-heavy services

Verizon rivals Sprint, Deutsche Telekom AG’s T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS, have complained to regulators about the bigger company’s cable deal on concerns that it would give too much market power to the already dominant company.

Other opponents have argued the marketing side of the deals would create allies out of former rivals, to the detriment of consumers.

The Federal Communications Commission and Justice Department are evaluating the proposed transactions.

Waxman and Eshoo said they have not taken a position on the proposals. They said lawmakers should carefully examine the policy implications of these deals.

“Regional carriers continue to report difficulty reaching roaming agreements with national carriers and assert these transactions will further consolidate Verizon’s market power over roaming agreements,” wrote Waxman and Eshoo.

The letter as addressed to Representatives Fred Upton, chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee, and Greg Walden, chair of the subcommittee on Communications and Technology. It was dated Thursday.

They also urged a look at Verizon’s plans to sell 700 MHz A and B block licenses, which analysts have said should help Verizon win regulators’ approval for the first set of deals.

Verizon has said that the AWS spectrum from the cable companies fits better with Verizon’s current technology and geographic needs than the A and B block licensees.

A spokeswoman for the Republican side of the Energy and Commerce Committee could not immediately be reached for comment.