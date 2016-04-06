FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verizon to buy 24.5 pct stake in AwesomenessTV
April 6, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Verizon to buy 24.5 pct stake in AwesomenessTV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc said it agreed to buy a 24.5 percent stake in AwesomenessTV and create a new short-form mobile video service as part of the deal.

DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc, which acquired AwesomenessTV in 2013, will remain its majority stakeholder, owning about 51 percent.

AwesomenessTV, owned by DreamWorks Animation and Hearst, will be valued at about $650 million once the deal is completed. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

