FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Verizon's Stratton to be named to U.S. National Security group
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

Verizon's Stratton to be named to U.S. National Security group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama plans to appoint Verizon Communications Inc executive John Stratton to the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee, the telephone company said on Monday.

Stratton, an 18-year veteran of Verizon, is the company’s president for Enterprise Solutions, which involves overseeing telecommunications services for big business customers.

The committee was founded 30 years ago to advise the president on safeguarding U.S. communications infrastructure and is composed of up to 30 executives from telecommunications, technology, finance and aerospace companies.

Stratton will replace Verizon’s former Chief Executive and Chairman Ivan Seidenberg on the committee. Seidenberg retired from Verizon on Dec. 31.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.