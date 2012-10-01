Verizon's Stratton to be named to U.S. National Security group

Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama plans to appoint Verizon Communications Inc executive John Stratton to the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee, the telephone company said on Monday.

Stratton, an 18-year veteran of Verizon, is the company’s president for Enterprise Solutions, which involves overseeing telecommunications services for big business customers.

The committee was founded 30 years ago to advise the president on safeguarding U.S. communications infrastructure and is composed of up to 30 executives from telecommunications, technology, finance and aerospace companies.

Stratton will replace Verizon’s former Chief Executive and Chairman Ivan Seidenberg on the committee. Seidenberg retired from Verizon on Dec. 31.