Breakingviews: Verizon workers bolster unions' cautious comeback

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Verizon Communications workers are bolstering unions’ cautious comeback. The telecom company’s staff walked out in one of the largest U.S. strikes in years after contract talks stalled. Add a Supreme Court win, minimum-wage hikes and a big role in presidential races, and organized labor’s future begins to look a bit brighter.

Some 40,000 customer-services representatives, landline-phone technicians and others are picketing the company. That’s not far off the total who downed tools in 12 significant U.S. strikes last year. Verizon’s employees, who have not had a contract since August, are protesting planned cuts in healthcare and pension-related benefits over three years.

Prospects for success are uncertain, of course. A 2011 Verizon strike resulted in a new contract after two weeks. The size of the current stoppage, though, suggests growing confidence among workers emboldened by recent triumphs.

Last month, the Supreme Court upheld a California law allowing unions to require collective-bargaining fees from non-members in state-government jobs. Banning the practice might have crippled the finances of public unions already stung by restrictions in Wisconsin and other states.

Unions have also made headway pushing for higher minimum-wage laws. Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle increased base pay to at least $15 an hour, and New York this month agreed to move toward that level in much of the state.

Moreover, presidential candidates are showing labor some love. Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders joined Verizon employees on the picket line, and Hillary Clinton has been courting unions heavily. Republican hopeful Donald Trump has parlayed populist positions on trade and other economic issues into boisterous support among union employees.

Organized labor has its work cut out for it, though. Membership has held steady over the past two years at about 15 million employees, or roughly 11 percent of the American workforce, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 1983, when data was first collected, there were almost 18 million union workers comprising more than 20 percent of the workforce. And while 35 percent of public-sector workers are union members, Wisconsin’s successful campaign against them has proven popular around the country.

Unions may have much to celebrate. There is, however, a lot of ground to make up.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Some 40,000 Verizon Communications workers on April 13 walked off the job because of disagreements about planned cuts in healthcare and pension-related benefits over the next three years.

- The strike called by the Communications Workers of America and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers involves customer-services representatives, network technicians in landline-telephone operations and employees in similar jobs. They have been without a contract since their old one expired in August and have been negotiating with the company since June.

- The strike could affect service in Verizon’s Fios Internet, telephone and television-services businesses across several U.S. East Coast states, including New York, Massachusetts and Virginia. The walkout does not extend to the wireless operation.