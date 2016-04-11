FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verizon's wireline employees plan to strike starting April 13, unions say
April 11, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Verizon's wireline employees plan to strike starting April 13, unions say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc’s wireline employees have decided to go on strike starting April 13, as no resolution is seen in ongoing contract talks, the unions representing its wireline unit workers said on Monday.

Communications Workers of America (CWA) and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers represent over 37,000 employees of the wireline business, which includes FiOS Internet, telephone and TV services. Since June, the unions have been in talks with Verizon over the company’s plans to cut costs by controlling healthcare and pension-related benefits over a three-year period. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

