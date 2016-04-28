Verizon offers improved contract proposal to worker unions

April 28 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc said it presented unions with an improved contract proposal for about 36,000 workers in the U.S. Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

The company said on Thursday it had raised its offer to a 7.5 percent wage increase over the term of the contract.

Verizon also said it would continue to offer “access to high quality healthcare at an affordable cost and generous retirement benefits” and the proposal was its “last, best and final offer.”

Workers from network technicians to customer service representatives in Verizon’s Fios Internet, telephone and TV services walked off the job on April 13 in one of the largest U.S. strikes in recent years after contract talks hit an impasse. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)