TAKE-A-LOOK-Verizon's record-breaking $49 billion bond
#Market News
September 11, 2013

TAKE-A-LOOK-Verizon's record-breaking $49 billion bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (IFR) - Verizon Communications sold an eight-part $49 billion bond on Wednesday, which will partly finance its $130 billion buyout of its wireless operations Verizon Wireless from Vodafone, setting a new record for the largest-ever corporate bond. > Verizon breaks record books with US$49bn bond > Verizon final order books total US$101bn > Investors disappointed as Verizon sticks to dollars > Verizon launches record-breaking US$49bn bond > Verizon nears record US$45-$49 billion bond deal > Verizon targets maximum bond deal - sources > Verizon to pay up for bond foray > Verizon announces multi-tranche dollar bond > Breakinviews - Verizon heard investing sheep in grand fashion > LPC - Fee details out on Verizon’s US$12bn bank loan

