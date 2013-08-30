AT&T eyes Vodafone post Verizon deal-report

Aug 30 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc will examine Vodafone Group Plc’s remaining assets after Verizon Communications buys out the British mobile carrier’s stake in Verizon Wireless, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

AT&T, the number one U.S. mobile carrier, is only interested in the wireless business and would be discouraged if Vodafone expands in cable and fixed-line, one of the sources told Bloomberg. ()

The potential deal could fetch about 80 billion pounds ($124 billion), estimated Robin Bienenstock, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein, Bloomberg said.

Verizon is close to buying the remaining stake in Verizon Wireless from Vodafone it does not own for potentially $130 billion, according to people familiar with the talks, in what could be the third-biggest deal of all time.