Verizon could still look at international expansion

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc would not rule out international expansion even as it carries out a massive $130 billion plan to buy Vodafone Group Plc’s 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless, said Verizon Chief Executive Lowell McAdam.

On a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, McAdam and Chief Financial Officer Fran Shammo also said they aim to “as quickly as possible” pay down the more than $60 billion in debt Verizon is incurring for the Vodafone deal and to return the company to its investment grade credit rating in four to five years.