10 months ago
Verizon exec says company needs more information about Yahoo hack
October 26, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 10 months ago

Verizon exec says company needs more information about Yahoo hack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - A Verizon executive said the acquisition of Yahoo still makes sense, but the telecommunications giant needs more information about the email provider's massive breach of accounts.

Speaking at a tech conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal in Laguna Beach, California, Marni Walden, an executive vice president at Verizon, said Yahoo is investigating the 2014 data breach and that she hopes to resolve any questions related to the incident in 60 days.

"What we have to be careful about is what we don't know," said Walden, who is also president of product innovation and new businesses at Verizon. "We are working closely with that team to try and understand." (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
