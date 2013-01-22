FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Verizon CFO says could do share buybacks
#Market News
January 22, 2013 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Verizon CFO says could do share buybacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc : * CFO sees wireless eibtda margins rebounding in 2013 to range of earlier 2012

quarters * CFO says hopeful enterprises will renew their investment activities in 2013 * CFO sees continued enterprise spending uncertainty due to issues such as debt

ceiling, deficit reduction, tax reform * CFO sees capex to revenue ratio continuing to decline * CFO says does not expect any cash funding requirements in 2013 for pensions * CFO sees flat 2013 capex * CFO says to cut Verizon wireless costs by $2 billion in 2013 * CFO says flat enterprise spending is “best we can hope for” because of

uncertainties * CFO says could do share buybacks at any time if opportunity presents itself * CFO says seeing “steady albeit slow” uptake of phones based on Microsoft Corp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
