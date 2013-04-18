FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Verizon confident could do a Verizon Wireless deal without big tax implications
#Market News
April 18, 2013 / 1:01 PM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Verizon confident could do a Verizon Wireless deal without big tax implications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc : * Sees wireless postpaid growth accelerating each quarter in 2013, similar to

2012 * Says activated 4 million Apple Inc iphones in Q1, half were 4g and

half were 3g * Says does ”not expect much in the way of EBITDA wireline service margin

expansion in 2013” * Says positioned to improve wireline margin in 2014 * Sold 3.2 million iphones in Q1 2012, activated 6.2 million iphones in Q4 2012

-previous call transcripts * Says still seeing cautious behavior from many enterprise customers,hopeful it

improves throughout year * Says expects to sustain positive momentum in 2013 and into 2014 * Says recent change to phone upgrade policy was factored into previously

announced FY wireless margin target of 49-50 percent * Says “extremely confident” a purchase of Verizon wireless stake from Vodafone

Group Plc could potentially be done without major tax implications

