BRIEF-Verizon says 30 pct of wireless customer base currently on shared data plans

April 18 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc : * Says 30 percent of wireless customer base are currently on shared data plans * Sees having voice-over-lte capable phones by end of 2013, to launch

commercially early next year * Sees being able to reduce phone subsidies over two to three years due to

competition in smartphone market * Sees first device without a cdma chip in 2014 * Says spectrum auction rules restrict some companies from bidding and give

others priority could cause the auction to fail