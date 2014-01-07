FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Verizon looks forward to spectrum divestitures if U.S. market slims to 3
January 7, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Verizon looks forward to spectrum divestitures if U.S. market slims to 3

Reuters Staff

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc : * CEO says could sell some wireline assets “if something makes sense” but not

going to rush into ny deals * CEO says will participate in any spectrum auction that comes along, cites aws

spectrum * CEO says regulators seem to now be seeing some of the things they wanted to

see from having four national U.S. wireless competitors * CEO says if U.S. market slims to 3 players from 4 he would ”look forward to

all the spectrum that’ll be divested” as a result

