FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Verizon CEO says Samsung may be "dark horse" in mobile OS battle
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Verizon CEO says Samsung may be "dark horse" in mobile OS battle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc : * Says not planning for “macro economics to get a lot better” * CEO says co has made “a lot of good progress” in labor talks since

arbitration began just over a month ago * CEO says don’t see a need to do big acqusitions * CEO says better for government to allow small carriers to combine if they

can’t invest enough in their networks * CEO says Samsung could be “dark horse” in the Mobile software war

as they have capability to do their own operating system * CEO says Verizon wireless planning to launch windows phone 8 phones before

end of the year * CEO says in Mobile os war “wouldn’t count” blackberry maker RIM out yet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.