FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Verizon CFO doesn't see "huge detriment" to Q3 margins from iPhone 5
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Verizon CFO doesn't see "huge detriment" to Q3 margins from iPhone 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc : * CFO says doesn’t see “a huge detriment” to margins from iphone 5 launch in Q3 * CFO says if volumes of Apple Inc iphone 5 sales high in Q4 margins

will come down * CFO says very very pleased with success of the data share plans * CFO says dilution from data share plans less than expected * verizon communications cfo says seeing more than expected customer

migrations from unlimited data plans to shared plans * CFO says Verizon wireless will have substantially finished lte build out by

mid 2013

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.