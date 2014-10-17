FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verizon Wireless outage hits parts of Brooklyn, Manhattan
October 17, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

Verizon Wireless outage hits parts of Brooklyn, Manhattan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Verizon Wireless customers in New York City experienced a wireless service outage on Friday that affected at least three boroughs, according to website downdetector.com and social media comments.

Verizon, the largest cellular service provider in the United States, received over 700 reports of outages in Brooklyn, the Bronx and Manhattan, according to the website, which monitors disruptions.

Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Customers were unable to make calls or send text messages, according to online comments.

It was unclear how widespread the outage was or how many customers were affected.

The outage follows a series of disruptions to Verizon’s phone, Internet and 911 services in the Washington D.C. region in the last two weeks. (Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Richard Chang)

