BRIEF-Verkkokauppa.com Q3 revenue up to 68 million euros

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Verkkokauppa.Com Oyj :
* Says Q3 revenue 68 million euros versus 57 million euros
* Says Q3 EBITDA 1.9 million euros versus 1.9 million euros
* Says Q3 operating profit 1.6 million euros versus 1.7 million euros
* Says believes that company will further grow its market share in its operating markets
* Says will explore business opportunities in new categories and segments
* Says has identified food and drink, Do-It-Yourself/hardware and financial services as interesting growth opportunities for future
* Says targets an annual revenue growth of over 10 pct in medium-term
* Says objective is to improve its EBITDA margin in medium-term compared to level in 2013