FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vermillion gets US patent on cancer test methods
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 6 years ago

Vermillion gets US patent on cancer test methods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Vermillion Inc said its methods for diagnosing ovarian cancer received a patent in the United States, sending its shares up 18 percent in premarket trade.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office granted a patent on the use of Protein C Inhibitor in tests to measure the presence or progress of ovarian cancer, Vermillion said.

“The latest patent allowance further strengthens the ovarian cancer franchise behind our lead product, OVA1,” Chief Science Officer Donald Munroe said in a statement.

In 2009, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Vermillion’s blood test, OVA1, for pre-surgical ovarian cancer diagnosis.

Shares of the company were up at $2.08 in trading before the bell. They closed at $1.77 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.