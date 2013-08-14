FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Vermont wins partial appeal victory over Entergy nuclear plant
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2013 / 2:12 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Vermont wins partial appeal victory over Entergy nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday partially reversed a decision blocking Vermont from shutting down a nuclear power plant owned by Entergy Corp .

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated an injunction preventing Vermont from conditioning issuing a certificate for the Vermont Yankee plant to operate on the execution of a favorable power purchase agreement.

U.S. District Judge J. Garvan Murtha in Vermont had last year found that the state’s condition for the 620-megawatt plant violated the U.S. Constitution.

The New York-based appellate court meanwhile affirmed Murtha’s finding that two state laws enacted based on radiological safety concerns were trumped by the federal Atomic Energy Act.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.