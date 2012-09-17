FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P revises Vermont's outlook to positive from stable
September 17, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 5 years ago

S&P revises Vermont's outlook to positive from stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Monday revised its outlook on State of Vermont’s general obligation rating to positive from stable citing the state’s improving pension funding, and increasing budget reserves.

In addition, S&P affirmed the state’s ‘AA+’ GO bond rating and assigned GO series 2012 E and F its ‘AA+’ long-term rating.

The positive outlook means that S&P could raise Vermont’s ‘AA+’ rating in the next two years if the state continues to make progress in improving its financial position.

