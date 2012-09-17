S&P revises Vermont's outlook to positive from stable

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Monday revised its outlook on State of Vermont’s general obligation rating to positive from stable citing the state’s improving pension funding, and increasing budget reserves.

In addition, S&P affirmed the state’s ‘AA+’ GO bond rating and assigned GO series 2012 E and F its ‘AA+’ long-term rating.

The positive outlook means that S&P could raise Vermont’s ‘AA+’ rating in the next two years if the state continues to make progress in improving its financial position.