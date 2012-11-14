Vt. Student Assistance to sell $770.5 mln notes Nov. 19 week

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Vermont Student Assistance Corp plans to sell $770.5 million of taxable LIBOR floating rate notes on Nov. 19 week, said a market source on Wednesday.

The exact date of the negotiated sale has not yet been determined.

The issue, a student loan asset-backed note issue, series 2012-1, consists of two classes of one-month LIBOR notes, $755 million class A due July 28, 2034, and $15.5 million class B due Dec. 30, 2041.

Morgan Stanley is the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.