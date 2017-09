Dec 19 (Reuters) - Veropharm :

* Veropharm shares rise 17 pct on news that Abbott’s Gardenhills LLC would pay 1,310 roubles ($22) each to purchase remaining shares-IFX

* Gardenhills offer price is 31 pct higher than previous offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.0720 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)